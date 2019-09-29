As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Decreased Its Holding by $310,554; Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 188,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 31,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 219,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 45,446 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 1,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 18,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.27M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $537,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc stated it has 32 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 68,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 192,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,617 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 11,578 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). 6,009 are owned by Raymond James Serv Advsrs. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.16% or 90,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 366,894 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 12,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Alps reported 9,647 shares.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

