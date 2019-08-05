As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Abrams Bison Investments Increased by $13.59 Million Its Holding; As Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Market Valuation Rose, Martin & Company Increased Its Position by $1.20 Million

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 884,402 shares traded or 17.32% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49 million shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 0.02% or 23,606 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 21,229 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cardinal has invested 0.79% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Coastline Trust reported 0.18% stake. Pillar Pacific Management Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 23,585 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 105,968 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 3.12% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 134,623 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 241 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 101,852 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 66,200 are held by Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19 shares. Moreover, Fin Architects has 0.19% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.