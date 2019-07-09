As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Boosted Stake by $343,577; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Upped Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, up from 176,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 1.37 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by McDonald Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.06% or 13,900 shares. 2,271 were reported by Hengehold Mgmt Limited Com. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 139,237 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust has 0.35% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 501,641 shares stake. King Luther Capital Management invested in 6,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Company has 1,878 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.18% or 3.19 million shares. 2,408 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 15,471 shares to 15,710 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 71,685 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gluskin Sheff & invested 1.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Capital Limited Com (Wy) owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership invested 0.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.98% or 26,535 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.25% stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin has 111,133 shares. Finance Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,069 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4.32 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Contravisory Management stated it has 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Magnetar Fincl reported 2,173 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.