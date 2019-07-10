As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $17.65 Million; Lumina Fund Management Has Raised Illumina (ILMN) Position by $465,000 as Market Value Rose

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $373.01. About 535,943 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.78. About 927,046 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 394,846 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 148,750 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 42,300 shares. Df Dent & has invested 2.59% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Choate Investment Advsr owns 1,470 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 1,650 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 999 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hartford Investment Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,993 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 475,706 are held by First Tru Advsr Lp. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,965 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 0.21% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 605,173 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 15.98 million shares stake.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was sold by Dadswell Charles. On Tuesday, February 12 FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,300 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.22 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Boston Partners accumulated 978,287 shares. 2,631 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs Incorporated. Kj Harrison Prtnrs has invested 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 932 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 2.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc stated it has 1,412 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 1.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8.39M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 7,505 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 1.50 million are owned by Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Limited Company has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 1,197 shares. Pinnacle Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 56,824 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

