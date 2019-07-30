As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Green Valley Investors Raised by $7.99 Million Its Stake; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 81,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 103,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.44M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 428,799 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $255.06. About 1.62M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).