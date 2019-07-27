As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Decreased by $458.98 Million Its Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Position

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 873,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.45M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $14.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 234,213 shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $211.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,274 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 21,431 were accumulated by First Midwest Commercial Bank Division. Franklin Inc owns 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.62 million shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 414 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,630 shares. Centurylink, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,771 shares. Monetary Gru reported 2.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westpac owns 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 144,423 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,000 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 17,168 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 193,512 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 24,558 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mcrae Inc owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,600 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 207,210 shares to 837,758 shares, valued at $41.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 65,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co owns 925,536 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 10,518 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 95,006 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Company reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 370 shares. 1.12 million are held by Glenmede Tru Com Na. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 123,593 shares stake. Atria Ltd accumulated 34,518 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 0.02% or 21,304 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 300 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,430 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 9.15 million shares. House Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 465 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.