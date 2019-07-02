As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Aviva Plc Has Increased Holding; As Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Holder Marshfield Associates Decreased Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 847,259 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.49 million, up from 806,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $243.32. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.08 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,754 shares to 335,787 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 45,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,155 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) reported 227,858 shares stake. Nomura holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,248 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,942 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% or 53,001 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 124,250 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Signature And Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.75M shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.3% or 3.07 million shares. Ashford Capital Management reported 2,820 shares stake. Cleararc Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 14,753 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated invested in 1.57% or 1.46 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.57% or 465,507 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.84% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,655 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Gibbs David W. Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of stock or 2,889 shares. On Monday, February 11 Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 13,986 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 516,606 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1.91 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Old Point Tru And Services N A has 28,920 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management holds 7,201 shares. Burt Wealth owns 450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 159,889 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 147,009 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 224,334 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank Tru holds 8,318 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 16,428 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Delaware-based Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 81,400 shares.