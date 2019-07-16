As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Wunderlich Securities Increased Its Holding by $558,961; Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holder Private Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,314 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 7,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $23.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.42 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

