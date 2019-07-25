As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Westend Advisors Raised by $2.79 Billion Its Stake; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holding Has Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 99,801 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,765 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.30 billion, up from 131,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 2.76M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. 19,670 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares with value of $2.12M were sold by Frome James J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,726 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.