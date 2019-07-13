As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Cut Its Holding by $4.34 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Veritable LP Increased Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 82,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tanaka Cap holds 0.1% or 285 shares. 6,387 were accumulated by Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated Inc. Horan Cap Ltd reported 4,197 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 635,471 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 34,622 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 2,100 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 584,610 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,638 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.43% or 28,727 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has 1.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Capital Limited Liability has 247,670 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 97,719 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.