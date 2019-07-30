As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised by $8.89 Million Its Stake; Nottingham Advisors Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 2.40M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4480.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 36,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,561 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $254.02. About 1.06 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,720 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 182,552 shares. 1,290 were accumulated by Aldebaran Financial. Nbw Cap Limited Com invested in 23,255 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Ab holds 3.57% or 123,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.58% or 197,238 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Lc owns 19,121 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 5,532 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Llc invested in 59,833 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 964 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3.06% or 54,165 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,665 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associate Llc has 1.59% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,656 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 69,009 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,080 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,252 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 215,676 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 80,664 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 14,554 shares. Gotham Asset Limited has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 0.14% or 9,600 shares. 198,090 are owned by Connors Investor. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 442 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 17,629 shares. 73,400 are owned by Ci Investments Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 72,349 shares. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 560,717 shares to 12,472 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 140,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

