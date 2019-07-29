As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $2.99 Million; As United Bankshares (UBSI) Stock Price Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut by $900,000 Its Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 346,231 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 29,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd reported 0.48% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 40,189 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 167,310 shares. 1,159 were accumulated by Toth Fin Advisory Corporation. Invesco holds 1.23 million shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 9,884 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 54,500 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 163,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.71% stake.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,935 shares to 76,740 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.33 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 40,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 258,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.