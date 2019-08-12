As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Position by $1.06 Million; Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $432,054; Stock Price Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 452,011 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 219,889 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 2.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hl Services Limited Com invested in 16,983 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Horizon Investments Limited has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Everence Cap has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 1.07% or 84,131 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3,753 shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 56,585 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 3.07% stake. Gru One Trading LP reported 603 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 19,989 shares to 169,967 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,199 are owned by Choate Invest. Harvest Ltd Com has 2,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 2,048 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,873 are held by Cim Investment Mangement. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 7,674 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 30,345 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,634 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moore Cap LP stated it has 25,000 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Fincl Gp stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J reported 4,016 shares stake. 80,197 are held by Azimuth Capital Management Ltd.

