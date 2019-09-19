As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Marathon Pete (Call) (MPC) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $22.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.12 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 280,350 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,876 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, down from 83,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $231.63. About 256,379 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 706,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $67.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bank Trust has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mai Cap reported 120,149 shares stake. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 100 shares. Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Republic Management accumulated 266,162 shares. Oakworth invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Palladium Prns Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 86,630 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,251 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 233,843 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 2,778 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Incline Glob Ltd Company owns 106,102 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 275,926 shares. Jensen Management has 1.82 million shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookstone Capital owns 4,424 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 321,019 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Com. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arete Wealth Ltd Co owns 5,695 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation invested in 0.35% or 9,450 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 36,258 shares. 67,782 were reported by Marco Lc. 183,791 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares. Johnson Finance invested in 18,318 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

