As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Holding; Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Value Rose While Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,192 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 25,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 13,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 176,204 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, up from 163,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Communication holds 0.47% or 24,765 shares. Todd Asset Management has invested 0.51% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Mercantile reported 4,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 115,990 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 386 shares. 12 are owned by C M Bidwell Associates Limited. Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,530 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Korea Invest Corp holds 320,826 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 53,312 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 362,269 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,795 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 0.2% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd) by 21,439 shares to 272,704 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 192,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,715 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 7,220 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First American Fincl Bank invested in 29,790 shares or 0.53% of the stock. M Securities stated it has 5,867 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group accumulated 0.7% or 9,658 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,813 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Savant Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,022 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,786 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 165,100 shares. Contravisory Management stated it has 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Middleton And Ma accumulated 38,283 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Salem Investment Counselors has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,478 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 19,700 shares to 147,856 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.