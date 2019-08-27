As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Redmile Group Has Boosted Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 7.77 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $224.16. About 1.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc invested in 76,865 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett holds 0.7% or 55,974 shares. Legacy Private Communication reported 91,542 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9.61 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Blue Cap Incorporated invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Llc has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,304 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc accumulated 616,500 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,648 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 14,708 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,724 shares. Penobscot Mgmt holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,025 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 145,963 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability owns 1.45 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.