As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Redmile Group Has Boosted Its Position by $4.30 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Legacy Private Trust Increased Its Holding by $2.12 Million

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 120,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 84,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,385 shares. 37,842 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.74% or 17,845 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 132,766 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.94% or 34,700 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Bessemer Lc has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 147,639 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvest Cap stated it has 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester Advsrs invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com has 0.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pitcairn accumulated 0.25% or 38,928 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel invested 3.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 11,799 shares to 4,453 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 92,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

