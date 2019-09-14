As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Upped Its Position; Partnervest Advisory Services Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $327,484 as Valuation Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.87 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.91% or 51,393 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 1.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thematic Ptnrs Lc reported 3.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colonial Trust has invested 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 36,105 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt LP reported 398,702 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.87% or 805,255 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 1.76% or 368,165 shares. 911,399 are held by Hexavest. Lsv Asset holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 495,900 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,172 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 59,311 shares to 40,689 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,061 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

