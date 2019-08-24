As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $443,365; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $3.11 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,883 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 68,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber accumulated 29,142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 268,038 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 55,092 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 48,400 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 3,759 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 19,466 shares. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 0.01% or 125 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 61,199 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 80,093 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% or 112,800 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd reported 88,429 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Lp holds 375,000 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has 90,500 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 21,306 shares to 78,294 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).