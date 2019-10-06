As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Dodge & Cox Boosted Position by $80.57 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 38,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 149,225 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43M, down from 188,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 330,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62B, up from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 3.71 million shares to 46.34M shares, valued at $2.05 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 202,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,958 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv holds 2.3% or 7,470 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Mad River has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advsr Asset holds 74,566 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 492,879 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 5.53M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aldebaran Fincl Inc has 1,290 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 407,653 shares stake. The Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 3,716 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% or 15,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 475 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 404 shares. Aspen Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,190 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ally Inc stated it has 0.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,276 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.67M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,074 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burney owns 101,851 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Llc reported 4,414 shares. Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 34,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 11,950 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 115,682 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 50,296 shares to 296,647 shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 745,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

