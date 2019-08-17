As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $902,538; Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Medtronic (MDT) Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 377,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.28M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Approved to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,755 are owned by Condor Capital Mngmt. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Inc Ne owns 9,193 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 753,780 shares. 9,400 were reported by New England Rech & Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.55% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 48,302 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 144,000 shares. Northern reported 16.78M shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 14,092 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 516 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.39% or 3.97M shares in its portfolio. 15,460 are owned by Essex Fincl Svcs. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.75% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 323,285 shares to 40,748 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,040 shares, and cut its stake in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spirit Of America Corp Ny stated it has 9,550 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors Inc stated it has 0.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Willingdon Wealth Management has 27,658 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hilltop Inc invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). James Invest Inc invested in 53,836 shares. Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,134 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd Co has 1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,430 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa owns 3,125 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 87,999 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 964 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Company owns 13,556 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 204 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,074 shares to 37,071 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 14,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,643 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.