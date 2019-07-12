As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Declined, Marco Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $5.80 Million; Oxbow Advisors Has Increased Citigroup New (C) Stake by $870,480 as Stock Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 2.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $265.69. About 1.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Perp Pf by 23,160 shares to 205,069 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,274 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spons Adr Repstg Reg (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Llc invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Finance Svcs reported 0.09% stake. 65,481 were accumulated by Colrain Cap. 556 are held by Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 305,033 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 11,230 shares. 52,537 were reported by Linscomb And Williams Inc. Oldfield Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.09M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.32 million shares. Whitnell invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 524,700 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 9,748 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited has 170,116 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 461 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,753 shares to 111,518 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,455 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.