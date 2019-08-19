As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted Stake by $652,080; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 108.72 million shares traded or 78.38% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Lc owns 2.15 million shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 502,051 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd stated it has 15,244 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Camelot Portfolios Limited Co owns 1,266 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 145,620 are held by C Gru A S. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,892 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scott Selber holds 1.85% or 14,301 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 11,046 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 9,314 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.19% or 7,937 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,170 shares to 46,962 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,477 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc owns 105,515 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 52,787 shares. Hikari Power Limited stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 11,405 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 0.36% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smithfield Trust reported 161,331 shares. Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Citigroup Inc owns 7.71M shares. Taconic Limited Partnership reported 0.62% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fil Limited invested 0.63% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nbt Bancshares N A New York reported 112,225 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.78 million shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 119,415 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares to 161,924 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).