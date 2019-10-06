As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.84 Million; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Its B&G Foods (BGS) Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 52,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,590 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84M, down from 146,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 71.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 29,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 71,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 41,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31,855 shares to 75,526 shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60B for 14.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

