As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Northrock Partners Trimmed Position by $1.94 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 6,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,558 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 10,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc reported 68,306 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.13% or 4,386 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi owns 3,744 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 166,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 176,924 were accumulated by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. 14 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust Company. Bristol John W New York, a New York-based fund reported 343,252 shares. Spirit Of America New York invested in 9,550 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Ohio-based Bowling Port Management Llc has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).