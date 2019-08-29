As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Lifted Stake; Oakworth Capital Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $776,916 as Market Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.97M shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 18.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Lc reported 10,977 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 264,297 shares. Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 33,848 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 349,526 shares. Middleton And Ma reported 48,625 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9,210 were accumulated by Zevin Asset. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 16,870 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,155 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mirae Asset Limited owns 369,787 shares. Amer Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 4,957 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Condor Management reported 94,208 shares. Whittier Trust reported 551,239 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,918 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

