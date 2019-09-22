As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Trimmed Position by $48.96 Million; Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $356,135 as Stock Rose

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 201,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 414,058 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.89M, down from 615,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 35,641 shares to 433,457 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,649 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Llc reported 121,448 shares. Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Renaissance Grp Inc Lc invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intact Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.11M shares. Mai accumulated 85,603 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 3,283 are held by Aspiriant Limited Liability Co. 5,200 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd. Srb Corp owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,943 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 27,261 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,306 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Crestwood Group Lc has 1,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,450 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 2,349 shares stake.