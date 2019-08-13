As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Samlyn Capital Decreased Its Position; Corecommodity Management Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 76,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 292,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.21 million, down from 368,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 3,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 2.16M shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares to 55,449 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 507,907 shares to 607,907 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

