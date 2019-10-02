As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Holder Compton Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; First Merchants Lifted Its Holding in Home Depot Com (HD) as Stock Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 3.29 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $226.03. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Verity And Verity Limited Company has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 9,520 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 42,422 shares. Westwood Holdings accumulated 266,151 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc, New York-based fund reported 11,918 shares. Boys Arnold, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,737 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 2,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 37,933 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Fiera accumulated 870,410 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 8.14M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,381 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 55,505 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. invested in 0.02% or 235 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.97% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 792,821 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,667 shares to 80,962 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 9,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,757 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Mid (IJJ).