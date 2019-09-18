As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Its Position by $321,975; As Masimo (MASI) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Stake by $608,576

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 7,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 301,996 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,526 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86M for 54.08 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10,751 shares to 44,212 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 21,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 2,719 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 1,271 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Huntington Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,036 shares. Ruggie Gp has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Advisory Networks Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 264 shares. Ww Asset owns 2,757 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,398 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 8 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Renaissance Grp Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,754 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 640,365 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 6,379 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 12,489 were reported by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Delta Lc has invested 2.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sns Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 9,475 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 9,083 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 37,077 shares stake. James invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcdaniel Terry And Com holds 1,705 shares. National Pension stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 64,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa owns 2.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,378 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.