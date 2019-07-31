As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Stake; Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Shareholder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Decreased Its Position

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 187,171 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $250.34. About 2.01 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% stake. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Co owns 21,305 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 786 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 393 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 58,800 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Llc has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 17,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 15,162 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 34,954 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.88% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). First Citizens Bancshares & Tru Company accumulated 6,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern owns 1.08M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Finance Gru has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% or 48,137 shares in its portfolio.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 133,576 shares to 429,402 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97,100 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $278.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.