As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Its Position; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Price Declined While Lapides Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.06 Million

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 1.60 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 3,761 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 153,476 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.56% or 9,413 shares. Madison Hldg has 15,983 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Company Delaware stated it has 2.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cooke And Bieler LP reported 381,547 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 53,095 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has 115,980 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Company invested in 0.05% or 1,032 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 110,290 shares. Bluestein R H & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 480 shares. Logan Management Incorporated holds 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 23,539 shares. Covington Cap owns 97,476 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Co invested in 75,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 3.78M shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Pnc Fincl Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated has 12,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 24,141 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 109,564 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Quantitative Inv Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 440,824 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 286,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Grp holds 0.28% or 385,935 shares. Cna Fincl Corp invested in 240,782 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 384,849 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.