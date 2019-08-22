As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Acropolis Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $338,884; Bollard Group Boosted Its Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stake by $1.29 Million

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $234.3. About 2.31M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 124,818 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru owns 38,548 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 0.03% or 57,962 shares. Invesco has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 657,275 shares. 52,113 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 9,844 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Llc accumulated 35,922 shares. 1,812 are held by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Select Equity Gp LP holds 5.47 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,583 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 116,291 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Completion of MSP Underwriting Limited Acquisition – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mngmt accumulated 33,808 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Strategic Fincl owns 27,208 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 144,444 shares. Comerica National Bank has 248,655 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leavell Mngmt holds 0.68% or 24,511 shares in its portfolio. Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9.28M shares. Ckw Financial Group Incorporated owns 300 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,423 shares. Mechanics State Bank Department holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,745 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc reported 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Automobile Association has 966,968 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.54 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.