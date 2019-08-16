As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,090 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 135,929 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 191,069 shares. Amg Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 282,616 shares. Hamel Associates invested 4.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 741,409 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House stated it has 1,861 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 20,608 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv. Country Trust Natl Bank holds 1.27% or 203,784 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,267 shares. Charter Trust has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 109,947 shares. Main Street Ltd reported 3.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% or 24,558 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.81% or 77,458 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.14% or 93,532 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 1.38% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quadrant Lc accumulated 13,892 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru owns 0.99% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 35,919 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,027 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 862 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt holds 12,187 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 2,054 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 18,115 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 27,208 are held by Strategic.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares to 68,113 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).