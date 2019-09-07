As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Increased Stake; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Cut Stake by $931,996

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 64,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 59,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 35,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 243,593 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.03M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 67,423 shares to 252,423 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 332,900 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 8,540 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1.02 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.04% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Assetmark has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,185 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Lc invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Legal And General Group Public Limited accumulated 118,252 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 2.72 million shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 91,074 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 273,087 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 98,220 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 577 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1.75M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 154,064 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares to 205,097 shares, valued at $29.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,025 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).