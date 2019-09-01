As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Holder Acropolis Investment Management Lowered Its Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Albion Financial Group Upped Position

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Cypress Capital Gp reported 0.73% stake. Nbt Savings Bank N A invested in 26,954 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 227,729 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc stated it has 456,828 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 161,758 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 102,204 shares. Charter Trust has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,918 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 156,056 shares. 27,228 are held by Willingdon Wealth. Motco owns 52,901 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 55.39 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Choate Invest Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,762 shares. Van Eck Associates has 695,759 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52B for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 1.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,281 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 24,547 were accumulated by Capital Ok. Marco Mngmt Lc owns 59,411 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.46% or 126,787 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 407 shares. Bamco holds 0% or 3,187 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 37,561 shares. First accumulated 39,270 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 2,783 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Maryland reported 3.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.64% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 344,513 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 253,611 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Csu Producer Res Inc has 6.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 95,685 shares to 851,667 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.