As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lowered Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Upped by Gotham Asset Management Llc

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 113,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 334,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.64 million, up from 221,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $234.21. About 3.06M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12,222 shares to 44,572 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,473 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares to 100,850 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.