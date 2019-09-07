As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $338,884; Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 32,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares invested 0.09% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.28% or 20,233 shares. 43,441 were accumulated by Bollard Gp Ltd Co. Pointstate Capital LP owns 129,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 20,608 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 84,904 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 960,565 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.45% or 6.98 million shares. 2,731 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 7,079 shares. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 0.42% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Southpoint Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.50M shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,939 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De holds 2.18% or 14,651 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 13,892 shares. Natl Tx holds 111,225 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.56% or 29,105 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability owns 31,897 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,446 were accumulated by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co. Filament Lc reported 0.24% stake. 615,547 are held by Sei Invs. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 847,259 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd reported 11,544 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi invested in 3.5% or 2.17M shares. Fincl Bank owns 32,101 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

