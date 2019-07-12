As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Increased Its Position; Ameren (AEE) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 15,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,281 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 103,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 812,325 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Hm Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,483 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated owns 1,200 shares. 9,815 are owned by Navellier And Assocs Inc. Hwg Holdg LP holds 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 713 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 72.43M shares. Carderock Mgmt holds 0.5% or 4,909 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.58% or 133,278 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 37,002 shares stake. Capital Wealth Planning Llc owns 14,810 shares. Muhlenkamp Co Inc has invested 5.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Agf Investments Incorporated stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glob Endowment Management Lp reported 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.08M are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,589 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million on Thursday, January 17.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 250 shares. 296,940 were accumulated by Pension. United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Limited has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.1% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 164,254 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 0.14% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 165,331 shares. Franklin invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 374,576 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prns reported 1.89M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 856,962 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 460,669 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited owns 481 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 26,582 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 157,634 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 10,000 shares to 295,442 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,894 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH).