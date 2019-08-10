As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised Its Holding by $652,080; Country Trust Bank Maintains Stake in Wal (WMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 307,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 286,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,386 shares to 7,310 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 197,898 shares to 10,323 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Us Treasury (TIP) by 17,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,547 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Common (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.