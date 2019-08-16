As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Decreased Its Position by $10.78 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose While Intersect Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.48. About 1.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 52,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $245.22. About 1.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.26 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.