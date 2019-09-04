As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Boosted Stake; As Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose, Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed Stake by $499,592

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69 million, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 1.10 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 55,718 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Washington Trust Bancorp stated it has 37,628 shares. 2.45 million were accumulated by Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 11,578 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt invested in 18,671 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 43,426 shares. Mad River Investors has 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Com reported 66,347 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated holds 0.65% or 3,015 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,942 shares. Ssi Invest Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 35,000 were accumulated by Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.13M shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 27,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,755 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

