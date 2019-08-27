As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $88.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $222.83. About 3.15M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.09 million, down from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 805,655 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank & has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 504 shares. 230,537 are owned by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Utah Retirement holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 140,542 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.2% or 410,637 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.62% or 183,855 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 4,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.07% or 641,667 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 181,611 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 1,534 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz And Assoc Ltd has 2.64% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Massachusetts Com Ma holds 0.05% or 1.49 million shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 594,784 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 154 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 837,032 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 48,657 shares to 125,357 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 837,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group holds 322,983 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.12% or 43,560 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,151 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co owns 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,552 shares. Montecito National Bank stated it has 1,413 shares. 1.60 million are owned by Jensen Investment Management Incorporated. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 151,835 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.05% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. 62,516 were reported by Of Virginia Va. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oklahoma-based Ok has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,123 shares. Citigroup reported 1.17 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 1.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 56,824 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.78 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).