As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Malaga Cove Capital Lifted Its Stake; Sfmg Position in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Raised as Shares Declined

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,835 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 2,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 51,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 168,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.63 million shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1,768 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dnb Asset As owns 161,881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested in 0.31% or 3,246 shares. Decatur Capital holds 2.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 45,870 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 661,206 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 2,532 shares. Stralem And holds 2.97% or 22,345 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lau Associates Limited Company accumulated 9,550 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt owns 7,372 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 6,862 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,341 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,704 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,928 shares to 86,253 shares, valued at $26.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,556 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

