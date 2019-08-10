As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Junto Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,618 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 13,153 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,375 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com owns 14,116 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh reported 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Haverford Trust reported 460,580 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.38% or 62,942 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications accumulated 10,319 shares. Smith Moore holds 3,115 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability owns 16,567 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 1.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,138 shares. 2.32M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. 14,356 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. The New York-based Allen Investment Management Lc has invested 3.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 868 were reported by Compton Cap Mgmt Ri. Kbc Gru Nv has 468,430 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Grp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,739 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) stated it has 1,181 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 199,818 shares. Counsel invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Georgia-based Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Asset Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,618 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.14% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fin Services stated it has 1,150 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.64% or 161,142 shares. 6.25M are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Com LP has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Ltd has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,182 shares. Caprock stated it has 15,790 shares. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Lc has 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,257 shares.