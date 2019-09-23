As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Increased Position

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 1.25M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 8,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.47. About 1.77 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Ser Lta, Texas-based fund reported 89,186 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,549 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 112,770 shares. 743,379 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 171,017 shares. Edmp reported 1.39% stake. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 9,513 shares. First Manhattan has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 138,441 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 3.24% or 238,111 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71,287 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co reported 61,006 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 38,207 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Broderick Brian C reported 24,980 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,334 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,869 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,569 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 1,777 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,272 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested in 0.15% or 6,889 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 8,167 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 48,100 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 9,450 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 40,258 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 7.34M shares. Narwhal Cap invested in 38,737 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 31,256 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,513 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 907,676 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited invested in 2,865 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Eagle Asset has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,582 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 24,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.