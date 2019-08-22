As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Position by $370,500; Netease (NTES) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $234.85. About 2.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 273,535 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Management has 30,197 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 131,081 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La has 2.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 307,707 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dubuque Savings Bank & holds 2,323 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Illinois-based North Star Investment Corporation has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America reported 2,767 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 0.38% or 6,745 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 19,737 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And reported 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perritt Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.28% or 3,074 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.