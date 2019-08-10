As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Acropolis Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $86.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 64.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 898,090 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.36M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57 million shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 31.48M shares to 35.79M shares, valued at $259.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 8.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.12% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,663 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 226,828 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 62,755 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 47,840 shares. Lafayette holds 3.17% or 156,439 shares. Shellback Capital Lp invested in 0.66% or 101,167 shares. Concourse Capital Mgmt reported 29,930 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Lc has 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Laurion Capital LP holds 0.06% or 77,565 shares in its portfolio. 183,975 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 367,533 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 1,032 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 62,942 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 66,883 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 321,687 shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability invested in 1,683 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Liability has invested 21.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kdi Prns Limited Liability Company reported 58,082 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.83% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 452,011 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,664 are owned by Hemenway Trust Ltd. Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company accumulated 59,833 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,188 shares to 576,424 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.