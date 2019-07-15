As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $2.05 Million; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Rose, Oakmont Partners Lowered Position by $371,781

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $265.44. About 1.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 45,768 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 14,419 shares to 23 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Petrus Co Lta has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Duncker Streett & Inc reported 9,914 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 30,326 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston & Management Incorporated has 818 shares. Rockland Tru reported 0.1% stake. South Texas Money reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 1,016 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Gru accumulated 349,531 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.11% or 1,000 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.48% or 80,805 shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,390 shares stake. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 3,943 shares. Geode reported 0.79% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).