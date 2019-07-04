As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Tiger Eye Capital Lowered Its Stake by $4.34 Million; Maplelane Capital Decreased Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $8.40 Million as Shares Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 35,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78,500 shares to 143,848 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,013 were reported by Leisure. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Ab reported 123,400 shares stake. Birinyi holds 13,800 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested 1.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 704 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,141 shares. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 1.47% stake. D E Shaw & stated it has 87,108 shares. American Intl invested in 322,983 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Spears Abacus Limited holds 9,976 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Co holds 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 47,007 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Limited Liability invested in 5.5% or 2.11 million shares. Saturna Cap reported 9,875 shares. Blue Edge Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,719 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5.79M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co reported 1,361 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Group Ltd Com stated it has 129,018 shares. Orleans Capital Corp La reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx stated it has 29,192 shares. Bristol John W And Inc New York has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,969 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.71% or 5.63M shares. Moreover, Trustmark State Bank Department has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,082 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,892 shares to 290,001 shares, valued at $77.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 165,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,688 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).